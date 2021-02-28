Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Tops $13.25 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for about $552.88 or 0.01195870 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $198,061.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00474036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00078666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00466557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 23,965 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.