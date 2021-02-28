Mirrored Twitter 1-Day Volume Reaches $64,454.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for $77.92 or 0.00172566 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $64,454.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00465925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00078183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00079437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00467623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00200004 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 148,332 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

