Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $321,410.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for $42.83 or 0.00091865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 255,776 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

