Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000.

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. 53,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,471. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

