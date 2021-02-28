Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $21.84 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Mithril has a market cap of $21.84 million and $52.27 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00441025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.