Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.8 days.
Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.14.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
