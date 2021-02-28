Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.8 days.

Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

