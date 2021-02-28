Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,667 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Leidos by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

