Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,746 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

LYV opened at $88.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

