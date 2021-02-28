Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

