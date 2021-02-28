Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.