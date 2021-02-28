Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,802 shares of company stock worth $5,857,402. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

