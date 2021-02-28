Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,707 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.