Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

