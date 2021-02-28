Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI opened at $250.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.