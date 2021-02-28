Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $534,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.