Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,373,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,194,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3,127.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.45 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

