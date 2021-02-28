Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,344 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.