Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

