Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,075 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,021,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

