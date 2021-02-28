Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.26. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

