Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $2,337,603.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

