Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.93 and a 200-day moving average of $234.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.