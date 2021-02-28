Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 189,139 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 930.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Xperi worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 22.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 44,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 769,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.