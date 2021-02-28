Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,323 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $56.58 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

