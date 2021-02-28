Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $385.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,899 shares of company stock worth $54,383,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

