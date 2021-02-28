Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

NYSE VNO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.