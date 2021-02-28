Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 918.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

