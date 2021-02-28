Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 58.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.