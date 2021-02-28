Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.75 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

