Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,824,984. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $116.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

