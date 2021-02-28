Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 35,690 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of LW opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

