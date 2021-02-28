Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $181.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

