Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of First Hawaiian worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,989,000 after buying an additional 9,772,262 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,862,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

