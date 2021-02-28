MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Up 33,000.0% in February

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 33,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJARF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Get MJardin Group alerts:

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.