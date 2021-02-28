MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Up 33,000.0% in February

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 33,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MJARF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
MJardin Group Company Profile
