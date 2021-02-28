MODEL-X-coin Hits Market Cap of $447,660.65 (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MODEL-X-coin has a market cap of $447,660.65 and $8.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded up 128.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Token Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net . MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

