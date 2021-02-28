Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.87. 372,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,435. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $713.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.