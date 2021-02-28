Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 219,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC opened at $51.64 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.