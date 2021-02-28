Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Short Interest Update

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MOJGF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Mojave Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
Mojave Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Mojave Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mojave Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.