MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $109.26 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,551.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.72 or 0.03096806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00364988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.71 or 0.01007328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00476088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00395795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00246220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022944 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

