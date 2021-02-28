Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 587,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,240,000 after purchasing an additional 66,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 8,857,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.