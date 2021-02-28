Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $68,997,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 8,857,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

