Monero Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,715.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $39,715.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.60 or 0.00466401 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

