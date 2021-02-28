Monolith Trading 44% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $35,777.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded 44% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00754430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00030490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

