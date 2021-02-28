Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.