Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00366369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,486,517,584 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

