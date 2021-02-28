MoonTools Market Cap Tops $1.90 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One MoonTools token can now be bought for $68.91 or 0.00148739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $87,022.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00473442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00074222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00468152 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194621 BTC.

MoonTools Token Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

