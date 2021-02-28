More Coin Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $92,445.09 and approximately $2,554.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

