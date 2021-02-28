Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,117,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $16.28 on Friday, hitting $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

