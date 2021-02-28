Moreno Evelyn V Buys 2,653 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $377.62. 530,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.18 and a 200 day moving average of $411.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

