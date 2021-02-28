Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,036,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,016,508. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

